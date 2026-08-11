Where to shop for handmade jewelry in Africa
What's the story
Africa is home to a number of vibrant markets, where you can find authentic jewelry at affordable prices. These markets are a treasure trove of cultural heritage and craftsmanship, offering unique pieces that reflect the continent's rich history. From beaded necklaces to metalwork earrings, these African markets have something for everyone. Here are some of the best places to find affordable, authentic jewelry in Africa.
#1
Maasai Market in Nairobi
The Maasai Market in Nairobi is famous for its colorful crafts and jewelry. Here, artisans display traditional Maasai designs with beads and other materials.
The market is a great place to pick up unique pieces at bargain prices. Bargaining is common here, so visitors can get good deals while supporting local artisans.
#2
Sandton City Craft Market in Johannesburg
Located in one of South Africa's most affluent areas, the Sandton City Craft Market features a wide range of handcrafted jewelry from local artisans.
The market has everything from contemporary designs to traditional African motifs, catering to diverse tastes.
Prices are reasonable, making it an ideal spot for those looking for quality without breaking the bank.
#3
Artisan village in Accra
Accra's artisan village is a paradise for lovers of handmade crafts, including jewelry.
The village has several stalls where craftsmen sell their creations, from intricate beadwork to silver jewelry inspired by Ghanaian culture.
The prices are affordable, and you have the opportunity to interact with artisans and learn about their craft.
#4
Marrakech's souks
Marrakech's souks are famous for its stunning array of Moroccan-inspired jewelry. From ornate silver rings to colorful enamel bracelets, the market has it all.
While some pieces may cost a little more due to their intricate designs, there are plenty of affordable options for budget shoppers.
Haggling is expected, making it all the more fun to find the perfect piece at a price you like.