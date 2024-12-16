Summarize Simplifying... In short Preserving fruits in Africa can be affordable and simple with methods like sun drying, sugar packing, freezing, salt brining, and vinegar pickling.

Affordable DIY fruit preservation methods in Africa

By Simran Jeet 10:34 am Dec 16, 2024

What's the story In Africa, we have so many fruits during the season and none during the off-season. Preserving fruits can help us enjoy them throughout the year, and save some money too. This article provides easy and cheap solutions to preserve fruits at home. You don't need any fancy equipment or materials.

Sun drying

Sun drying: A time-tested technique

Sun drying is a cheap and easy method of preserving fruits in Africa. Simply cut your fruits into slices and lay them out on trays under the sun for a few days (the exact time will depend on the fruit and the weather). Make sure to cover your fruits with a net or cheesecloth to keep bugs away. When they're dry, you can keep them in airtight containers for months.

Sugar packing

Sugar preservation: Sweet simplicity

Sugar preservation is a cheap and easy method that doesn't require any special equipment. Simply layer fruits (berries, cherries, peaches work great) with sugar in jars. The sugar draws out the moisture, creating a syrup that inhibits bacteria. Make sure to seal jars tightly and store in a cool, dark place. Not only does this method preserve your fruits, but you also get yummy syrups to use in recipes!

Freezing

Freezing: Nature's pause button

Freezing is a preservation method that keeps the flavor and nutrients of fruits intact, unlike many age-old techniques. Although it needs electricity, it is cost-effective if done right. To freeze fruits like bananas, mangoes, or berries, wash and chop them into pieces. Spread them out on a tray so they freeze individually. When they're frozen solid, move them to freezer bags. This way, you save space and avoid clumping.

Salt brining

Salt brining: Savory preservation

Salt brining might not be your go-to method for preserving most fruits, but for some (think olives and lemons), it's a game-changer. Ever wonder why those lemons taste so good in savory African dishes? Soaking them in a salty bath keeps the microbes away and lets those flavors get all cozy and delicious over time. It's a secret weapon for adding a punch to traditional recipes.

Vinegar pickling

Vinegar pickling: Tangy transformation

This method transforms fruits into tangy treats, fermenting them for extended shelf life. Ideal for high-acid fruits (think apples), simply submerge fruit slices in a vinegar and water blend, then seal in jars. Properly stored, these pickled delights endure up to a year, enhancing meals with their unique flavor long past their season.