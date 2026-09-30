Know a coffee lover? Gift them these Ethiopian finds
What's the story
Ethiopian coffee is famous for its rich flavors and cultural significance. If you are looking for affordable gifts that capture the essence of Ethiopia, consider these five coffee-related options. They offer a glimpse into the country's coffee heritage without breaking the bank. Whether you are gifting a fellow coffee lover or adding to your collection, these options provide unique insights into Ethiopia's vibrant coffee culture.
#1
Traditional Ethiopian coffee pot
A traditional Ethiopian coffee pot, or jebena, is an excellent gift for those who appreciate authentic brewing methods.
Made from clay or ceramic, this pot is used in the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony.
It usually costs between $10 and $20, making it an affordable option for anyone interested in experiencing the unique ritual of Ethiopian coffee preparation.
#2
Ethiopian coffee beans
Gifting a pack of Ethiopian coffee beans lets the recipient savor the authentic flavors of this region.
Famous for its fruity and floral notes, Ethiopian beans are a favorite among aficionados.
A 250g pack of these beans would cost anywhere between $5 and $15, depending on the variety and quality.
This gift lets one enjoy a taste of Ethiopia at home.
#3
Handwoven coffee baskets
Handwoven coffee baskets are not only practical but also a beautiful representation of Ethiopian craftsmanship.
These baskets are used during traditional ceremonies to hold roasted beans or serve as decorative pieces.
Priced around $10 each, they make for an affordable, yet meaningful, gift that showcases the artistry involved in creating them.
#4
Ethiopian coffee ceremony set
An Ethiopian coffee ceremony set usually includes a jebena, small cups, and sometimes even a tray.
This complete set allows one to perform the traditional ceremony at home, experiencing every step from roasting to brewing with friends and family.
Priced between $30 and $50, it is a great option for those wanting to immerse themselves in this cultural practice.
#5
Coffee-themed jewelry or art
For those who love art or accessories, there are many options inspired by Ethiopian coffee culture.
Jewelry pieces like earrings or necklaces with designs inspired by coffee beans or plants are available for as little as $10 to $30.
Similarly, small art pieces depicting scenes from the traditional ceremonies can be found for around $20 to $40.