Exploring affordable paper quilling art in Africa
The art of paper quilling, which involves rolling and shaping thin strips of paper to create intricate designs, has become a trendy hobby across Africa.
This is because it's super affordable and you don't need a ton of fancy materials to get started.
This article shares a bunch of budget-friendly hacks for anyone who wants to try paper quilling or expand their projects without spending a lot of money.
Recycling
Utilize recycled paper
The cheapest way to do paper quilling in Africa is by using recycled paper.
Old newspapers, magazines, and even flyers can be turned into beautiful quilled art. This way, you save money and help the environment at the same time.
All you need is a toothpick or a homemade quilling needle, and you can start this eco-friendly craft.
Bulk purchase
Buy in bulk
Buying paper strips and other quilling supplies in bulk can save you a lot of money.
Most local craft stores across Africa offer discounts for buying in bulk.
Plus, teaming up with other quillers to purchase supplies together can further reduce the cost per person, making it a cost-effective option for those who are passionate about this art form.
Handmade tools
DIY quilling tools
Rather than spending money on costly branded quilling tools, you can get creative with homemade alternatives.
A tightly rolled paper cone glued to a handle (think chopstick) can serve as a functional slotted tool for beginners.
Likewise, combs for making uniform shapes or pins stuck into erasers as DIY corkboards are smart ways to save some cash while exploring this craft.
Digital learning
Online tutorials and communities
Taking advantage of free online tutorials and becoming a part of paper quilling communities on social media platforms are great ways to learn new techniques without having to spend money on classes or workshops.
Many established artists generously share their expertise through YouTube videos or Facebook groups dedicated to paper quilling in Africa, providing valuable guidance and inspiration for free.
Community events
Local exhibitions and fairs
Attending local exhibitions and craft fairs provides an opportunity to showcase your work and trade advice and supplies with others at a low cost.
These events cultivate a sense of community among crafters, facilitating the exchange of resources such as surplus papers or tools.
This approach enables novices to begin without making substantial investments, fostering a welcoming atmosphere for all skill levels.