Safari gear: 5 budget-friendly items to pack
What's the story
Zimbabwe is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes and wildlife, making it the perfect destination for a safari. But, if you are on a budget, you need to be smart about your gear choices. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable options that can make your safari experience comfortable and enjoyable, without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some top picks for budget-friendly safari gear in Zimbabwe.
Binoculars
Lightweight binoculars for wildlife viewing
Lightweight binoculars are a must-have for any safari lover. They allow you to see animals from afar without disturbing their natural habitat.
Look for binoculars with at least eight times magnification and a wide field of view to spot wildlife easily.
Many local stores offer quality options starting at around $30, making them an affordable choice for budget travelers.
Sun hats
Durable hats for sun protection
A sturdy hat is a must to protect yourself from the harsh African sun during daytime safaris.
Choose hats with wide brims that provide shade to your face and neck.
You can find durable hats made from breathable materials for as low as $10 in local markets or stores across Zimbabwe.
Footwear
Comfortable walking shoes
Comfortable walking shoes are essential when exploring Zimbabwe's national parks and reserves.
Choose shoes with good grip and support, as you will be walking on uneven terrain.
Lightweight sneakers or hiking shoes can be found starting at around $25, making them an affordable option for those looking to explore on foot.
Clothing layers
Multi-purpose clothing layers
Layering clothes is the key to staying comfortable during a safari, as temperatures can vary greatly between day and night.
Lightweight long-sleeve shirts, trousers, and jackets made from breathable fabrics are ideal choices.
These items can be purchased separately at local stores for about $15 each, allowing you to mix and match according to your needs without overspending.
Hydration gear
Portable water bottles
Staying hydrated is key to enjoying your safari adventures in Zimbabwe's warm climate.
Portable water bottles made from stainless steel or BPA-free plastic keep liquids cool while being environmentally friendly.
They usually cost around $10 each, making them an economical investment in your health during outdoor activities.