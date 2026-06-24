5 ways to style natural textured hair
What's the story
African textured hair is beautiful and unique, but it can be difficult to style. However, with the right techniques and tools, you can create stunning hairstyles that showcase its natural beauty. Whether you are looking for everyday styles or something more elaborate for special occasions, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are five creative ways to style African textured hair, each offering a different look and feel.
#1
Braided crown elegance
A braided crown is an elegant way to style African textured hair. It involves braiding sections of hair around the head like a crown. This style is perfect for formal occasions, or when you want to keep your hair off your face. Using moisturizing products before braiding can help maintain the health of your hair while achieving this sophisticated look.
#2
Twisted updo versatility
Twisted updos are versatile and can be customized according to the occasion. This style involves twisting sections of hair and pinning them up in various patterns on the head. Twisted updos are perfect for weddings or professional settings, as they give a polished appearance while keeping the hair neatly arranged.
#3
Afro puff statement
The Afro puff is a bold statement that celebrates natural curls. It involves gathering the hair into a high puff at the crown of the head, giving volume and definition to curls. This style requires minimal effort but makes a maximum impact, making it ideal for casual outings or when you want an eye-catching look.
#4
Cornrow creativity
Cornrows are traditional yet creative ways to style African-textured hair. They involve braiding close to the scalp in intricate patterns that can be as simple or complex as desired. Cornrows offer long-lasting wear and protection for natural curls, making them an excellent choice for those looking to combine tradition with modern flair.
#5
Bantu knots playful charm
Bantu knots add playful charm with their distinctive coiled appearance all over the head. This style not only offers a fun look but also works as a heat-free method of curling the hair when undone later. Bantu knots are perfect for those who love experimenting with different textures without damaging their tresses.