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5 ways to style natural textured hair

By Simran Jeet 12:46 pm Jun 24, 202612:46 pm

What's the story

African textured hair is beautiful and unique, but it can be difficult to style. However, with the right techniques and tools, you can create stunning hairstyles that showcase its natural beauty. Whether you are looking for everyday styles or something more elaborate for special occasions, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are five creative ways to style African textured hair, each offering a different look and feel.