These African herbs can truly enhance your cooking
What's the story
African grains and herbs can take your vegetarian dishes to a whole new level. These ingredients are not just rich in nutrients but also add unique flavors to your meals. From millet to sorghum, these grains have been a staple in many African diets for centuries. Herbs like moringa and baobab leaves add the necessary vitamins and minerals to your diet. Here's how you can use them in your cooking.
#1
Baobab leaves: Rich in vitamins
Baobab leaves are famous for their high vitamin C content, which is higher than oranges by several times.
These leaves can be used fresh in salads or dried for teas or soups.
The tangy taste of baobab leaves adds an interesting twist to vegetarian recipes, while providing essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and calcium.
#2
Moringa leaves: Nutrient powerhouse
Often referred to as a superfood, moringa leaves are packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as calcium and potassium.
They can be added fresh into salads or dried and powdered to use as a seasoning.
The slightly peppery flavor of moringa goes well with soups and sauces, while boosting the nutritional value of any dish.
#3
Millet: A versatile grain
Millet is a small, round grain that cooks quickly and has a mild flavor.
It is gluten-free and high in magnesium, making it an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions.
You can use millet as a base for salads, or as a side dish similar to rice or quinoa.
Its versatility makes it perfect for both sweet and savory dishes.
#4
Sorghum: The hearty option
Sorghum is another nutritious grain widely cultivated across Africa.
It is high in fiber and protein, making it filling and healthy.
Sorghum can be cooked like rice or ground into flour for baking.
Its hearty texture makes it ideal for stews and porridge, while its mild taste complements various spices.