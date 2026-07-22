How to use handcrafted vases at home
What's the story
African vases are a timeless piece of decor that can add a touch of elegance and culture to any home. These handcrafted beauties, with their intricate designs and vibrant colors, can be used in a number of ways to uplift your living space. Here are some creative ways to use African vases at home, so that you can enjoy their beauty and charm every day.
Tip 1
Use as statement pieces
Place an African vase as a focal point in your living room or hallway. Its unique design will draw attention and become a conversation starter among guests.
Pair it with neutral furniture to let the vase's colors and patterns stand out.
This way, you can showcase the craftsmanship of the vase while adding character to your space.
Tip 2
Incorporate into table settings
Integrate smaller African vases into your dining table arrangements for an elegant touch.
Use them as individual flower holders, or group them together for a more dramatic effect.
The vibrant colors of the vases can complement your tableware, making every meal feel special and well-coordinated.
Tip 3
Create an indoor garden display
Use African vases as planters for small indoor plants or succulents.
Their sturdy construction makes them ideal for housing greenery, while their artistic designs enhance the natural beauty of plants.
Arrange them on shelves or windowsills to create an indoor garden display that brings life and freshness into your home.
Tip 4
Enhance entryway decor
Position a large African vase near your entryway to make an impactful first impression.
Fill it with tall grasses or branches for added height and drama.
This not only beautifies your entry but also sets the tone for the rest of your home with its cultural elegance.
Tip 5
Mix with modern elements
Combine traditional African vases with modern decor elements, like sleek furniture or minimalist art pieces.
This contrast creates a balanced aesthetic that appeals to diverse tastes while preserving the unique charm of each item involved in the arrangement process itself.