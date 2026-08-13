Fascinating natural wonders in Cape Verde, Africa: A list
What's the story
Cape Verde, a stunning archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and diverse ecosystems. The islands are home to some of the most fascinating natural wonders and draw tourists from all over the world. From volcanic peaks to pristine beaches, Cape Verde has a lot to offer for those looking to explore its unique beauty. Here are some of the must-visit natural wonders in Cape Verde.
#1
Pico de Antonia: A volcanic marvel
Pico de Antonia is Cape Verde's highest peak at 2,491 meters.
Located on the island of Santiago, this dormant volcano offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
The hike to the summit is challenging but rewarding, giving trekkers a chance to see unique flora and fauna along the way.
The peak's rugged terrain and dramatic cliffs make it a must-visit for adventure seekers.
#2
Fogo Island: A geothermal wonder
Fogo Island is famous for its volcanic activity and dramatic landscapes. The island's centerpiece is an active volcano, which last erupted in 2014.
Visitors can explore lava fields and witness geothermal phenomena, such as hot springs and fumaroles.
The island's unique geology provides an opportunity for geological studies and exploration.
#3
Salinas de Pedra de Lume: Salt pans of history
Located in an extinct volcanic crater on Sal Island, Salinas de Pedra de Lume is one of Cape Verde's oldest salt pans.
The salt pans were once a major source of income for locals who harvested salt from here.
Today, they are a popular tourist attraction where visitors can learn about traditional salt mining techniques while enjoying therapeutic baths in mineral-rich waters.
#4
Boa Vista's dune landscapes: Sahara-like sands
Boa Vista Island features some of Cape Verde's most beautiful beaches, with *Sahara*-like sand dunes.
These dunes stretch across miles of coastline, giving visitors a chance to relax or take part in water sports like kite surfing or windsurfing.
The island's diverse marine life makes it a great spot for snorkeling or diving adventures, too.
#5
Ribeira da Torre: Lush green valleys
Ribeira da Torre on Santo Antao Island features lush green valleys, surrounded by towering mountainsides. These are covered with dense vegetation.
This is a stark contrast to the arid regions elsewhere on the islands.
This makes it an ideal destination for hikers looking to explore the rich biodiversity of the region. They can do so through the various trails that wind through the area.