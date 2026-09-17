Why argan oil is a hair care favorite
What's the story
African argan oil, popularly known as liquid gold, has been a part of hair care rituals for centuries. Extracted from the nuts of the argan tree, native to Morocco, this oil is packed with essential fatty acids and vitamin E. It is known to nourish and protect hair, making it a favorite among those looking for natural remedies. Here are some traditional African rituals that use argan oil to promote healthy hair.
Tip 1
Nourishing hair masks with argan oil
In Africa, people often use argan oil in homemade hair masks.
Mixing argan oil with ingredients such as honey or avocado creates a nourishing mask that moisturizes and strengthens hair.
The mask is usually applied to damp hair and left on for about 30 minutes before rinsing off.
This ritual helps in reducing dryness and improving hair elasticity.
Tip 2
Scalp massage for healthy growth
Scalp massages with argan oil are a common practice to promote healthy hair growth.
By massaging the scalp with a few drops of this oil, blood circulation is improved, which encourages hair follicles.
The practice not only stimulates growth but also helps in reducing dandruff and flakiness. Regular scalp massages can make your scalp healthier.
Tip 3
Argan oil as a heat protectant
Argan oil is also used as a natural heat protectant before styling tools are used.
Applying a small amount of argan oil on damp hair before blow-drying or straightening can protect against heat damage.
The oil forms a protective barrier around each strand, minimizing the risk of split ends and breakage due to high temperatures.
Tip 4
Enhancing shine with argan oil serum
To get that extra shine, many people use argan oil serums as finishing touches in their hair care routine.
A few drops applied on the ends of the hair can tame frizz, and add luster without weighing down the hair.
This simple step makes the hair look healthier and more vibrant.