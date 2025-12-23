How to use beetroot in your skincare routine 

African beetroot, a vibrant and nutritious root vegetable, has been used for centuries in traditional beauty practices. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, it offers various benefits for skin and hair care. Here are five beauty hacks using African beetroot that can enhance your natural glow and vitality. From DIY masks to hair treatments, these simple yet effective tips will help you incorporate this superfood into your beauty routine.

Tip 1 Beetroot face mask for glowing skin A beetroot face mask can do wonders for your skin by giving it a natural glow. Simply blend fresh beetroot into a smooth paste and apply it to your face. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. The antioxidants in beetroot help reduce blemishes and improve skin tone, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a radiant complexion.

Tip 2 Beetroot hair rinse for shine Using beetroot as a hair rinse can add shine and luster to dull hair. Boil some beetroot slices in water until the color of the water changes. Once cooled, use this mixture as a final rinse after shampooing your hair. The natural pigments of beetroot can enhance the color of your hair while nourishing the scalp.

Tip 3 Beetroot lip tint for natural color For a natural lip tint, beetroot is an excellent alternative to chemical-laden products. Extracting juice from fresh beetroot, you can apply it directly onto your lips with a cotton swab or your fingers. This gives you a subtle yet beautiful tint that lasts longer than conventional lipsticks without drying out your lips.

Tip 4 Beetroot eye mask for dark circles Beetroot eye masks can help reduce dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Slice thin rounds of beetroot and place them over closed eyelids for about 10 minutes. The anti-inflammatory properties of beetroot help soothe tired eyes, while its natural color may brighten under-eye areas.