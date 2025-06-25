Top grains for better digestion and gut health 

If you've been hearing a lot about African grains lately, it might be because they hold the key to better digestion and gut health. Packed with fiber and other nutrients, these grains can greatly contribute to a healthy digestive system. Adding them to your diet may improve your gut health and overall well-being. Here are some amazing African grains for digestive health.

Sorghum is a versatile grain that is rich in dietary fiber, which benefits digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements. It also contains antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the gut. Sorghum can be used in various dishes, making it easy to add to your diet. Its gluten-free nature makes it the ideal choice for people with gluten-sensitivities or celiac disease.

Like oats, millet is another grain that aids in keeping your gut healthy because of its fiber content. It's easy to digest and contributes to a healthy gut microbiome by facilitating the growth of good bacteria. You can cook millet as porridge or add it to salads, adding versatility to your meal-prep while keeping your gut happy.

Teff is a tiny powerhouse of iron, calcium, protein, and other nutrients. It is high in fiber, which keeps our digestive system healthy by preventing constipation and ensuring regularity. The unique makeup of Teff makes it the ideal food for those looking to enhance their digestive health without compromising on the nutrients.