You'll love these fruit-infused dishes!
What's the story
African cuisine is rich in flavors and textures, but what really makes it stand out are the numerous fruits that are used to prepare some amazing dishes.
These fruit-infused recipes not only showcase the variety of produce available across the continent, but also give a delightful twist to our regular meals.
Try these creative dishes to add a bit of Africa to your kitchen!
Fresh fusion
Tropical mango and avocado salad
This refreshing salad mixes ripe mangoes and creamy avocados for a burst of tropical flavor.
The sweetness of the mango is a perfect match for the smoothness of avocado, making the dish well-balanced.
Add a dash of lime juice, red onion, and cilantro for the added taste.
Apart from being delicious, this salad is also packed with nutrients, making it ideal for a light lunch or side dish.
Fruity twist
Pineapple jollof rice
Jollof rice is a famous West African dish with a rich tomato base and aromatic spices.
Adding pineapple chunks brings a sweet element that beautifully complements the savory flavors.
The pineapple's natural juices infuse into the rice while cooking, enhancing its taste profile.
This fruity twist on jollof rice offers an exciting variation that will delight your taste buds.
Exotic blend
Papaya coconut curry
Papaya coconut curry is an exotic blend that marries sweet papaya with creamy coconut milk in a beautiful way.
The mild sweetness from papaya goes really well with spices like turmeric and cumin used in curries all over Africa.
Serve this curry over steamed rice or with flatbreads for an enticing meal that's both satisfying and bursting with flavors.
Sweet treats
Banana plantain fritters
Banana plantain fritters are delicious snacks prepared by mashing ripe bananas with plantains and frying them till golden brown.
The fritters are a little crispy on the outside while soft inside due to the bananas—a perfect combination!
Relish them as breakfast treats or serve them as dessert, garnished with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness.