African moringa magic: 5 healthy dishes

By Simran Jeet 05:33 pm Nov 19, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Moringa, the new superfood, is a staple in many African cuisines. This article features five healthy and tasty dishes that utilize the nutrient-rich moringa. These soups and smoothies are not only easy to make but also full of essential vitamins and minerals. And, they represent the rich culinary traditions of Africa.

Soup delight

Moringa and peanut soup

To make a hearty soup, start by sautéing onions and garlic in oil until they turn golden and fragrant. Next, add crushed peanuts or peanut butter for a creamy base and diced tomatoes for a touch of tanginess. Pour in vegetable broth and finish by stirring in a generous handful of fresh or dried moringa leaves. Let it simmer for 20 minutes until it gets thick. This soup is high in protein and vitamin C.

Veggie mix

Moringa leaf stir-fry

Looking for a fast, healthy meal? Try this moringa leaf stir-fry. Heat oil in a pan, add chopped onions and bell peppers. Stir in fresh moringa leaves until slightly wilted. Season with salt, pepper, and soy sauce. Serve over rice or quinoa for a meal rich in vitamins A and E.

Smoothie time

Moringa smoothie bowl

Kickstart your day with a vibrant and refreshing moringa smoothie bowl. Simply blend bananas, spinach, moringa powder, almond milk (or any plant-based milk), and honey to taste until smooth. Pour your smoothie into a bowl and get creative with toppings! Sliced fruits like strawberries or kiwi, granola, and chia seeds add texture and extra nutrients. This antioxidant-rich breakfast will surely power you up for the day.

Tea break

Moringa tea infusion

Moringa tea provides a calming way to harness the power of this superfood. To make it, simply steep dried moringa leaves in hot water for around five minutes. Add honey or lemon to taste. This tea is not only relaxing but also loaded with antioxidants, which combat inflammation.

Pancake spin

Savory moringa pancakes

Add a healthy African touch to your pancakes by blending moringa into the mix. Combine whole wheat flour, moringa powder, baking powder, salt, and water to create your pancake batter. Fry on a hot griddle until each side is golden brown. Enjoy these savory pancakes with fresh veggies or dipped in hummus. They are a great source of iron.