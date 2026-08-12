5 fascinating musical instruments from Africa
What's the story
African musical instruments have always been a part of the continent's rich cultural heritage. These instruments are not just tools of music but also a means of storytelling and community bonding. The crafts associated with these instruments are passed down generations, keeping alive ancient techniques and traditions. Here are five African musical instrument crafts that continue to thrive today, giving an insight into the continent's diverse artistic expressions.
#1
The art of crafting the kora
The kora, a traditional West African instrument, is made from a calabash gourd covered with cow skin. The strings are usually made from fishing line or nylon.
Crafting a kora requires skill and patience, as every part needs to be precisely crafted for the instrument to produce its signature sound.
This craft is usually passed down through families, keeping the tradition alive.
#2
Mastering the djembe drum making
The djembe drum, native to West Africa, is famous for its versatility and rhythmic capabilities.
It is made from a hollowed-out tree trunk covered with goat skin.
The process of making a djembe involves selecting quality wood and carefully stretching the skin over the drum to get the desired tone.
This craft highlights the importance of community, as drums are often made for communal use.
#3
Crafting traditional mbira instruments
The mbira, also known as thumb piano, is a traditional Zimbabwean instrument that consists of metal tines attached to a wooden board or resonator.
The instrument is played by plucking the tines with thumbs, producing melodic sounds used in spiritual ceremonies and social gatherings.
Crafting an mbira requires knowledge of acoustics to ensure it resonates well when played.
#4
Creating unique kalimba designs
The kalimba, or African thumb piano, is a portable instrument with metal keys attached to a wooden body. It is played by plucking keys with fingers.
The craft involves selecting quality materials and designing unique patterns on the body for aesthetic appeal.
Kalimbas are popular for their soothing sounds, making them a favorite among musicians worldwide.
#5
Building traditional xylophones
Traditional xylophones are widely played across Africa, from Madagascar's valiha to Ghana's gyil.
They consist of wooden bars of different lengths, laid over a frame, and struck with mallets.
This craft requires knowledge of tuning and balancing to ensure each bar produces the right pitch when struck.
These instruments are integral to cultural events and celebrations across the continent.