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5 peppercorns that shape African flavors

By Simran Jeet 12:20 pm Jun 26, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

African peppercorns are an essential ingredient in many traditional dishes across the continent. Famous for their distinctive taste and aroma, these peppercorns are a staple in African cuisine. They lend a unique flavor that elevates the taste of various dishes, making them a favorite among culinary enthusiasts. Here are five African peppercorns that are commonly used in traditional recipes, and how they contribute to the richness of African cooking.