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Periwinkle: A plant with amazing health benefits

By Simran Jeet 12:26 pm Jun 15, 202612:26 pm

What's the story

African periwinkle, a flowering plant native to Africa, is gaining attention for its potential health benefits. Traditionally used in African medicine, the plant is now being studied for its effects on various health conditions. Known for its vibrant flowers and hardy nature, African periwinkle offers more than just aesthetic appeal. Here are some insights into the health benefits and uses of this remarkable plant.