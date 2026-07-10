Follow this guide

How African artists are reinventing traditional clay pots

By Simran Jeet 12:01 pm Jul 10, 202612:01 pm

What's the story

African pots have always been a symbol of cultural heritage and artistic expression. Now, contemporary artists are reimagining these traditional artifacts, giving them a modern twist. This new collection showcases how clay can be transformed into innovative pieces that resonate with today's aesthetic sensibilities, while honoring its historical roots. The blend of old and new offers a fresh perspective on African art.