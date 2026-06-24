Say goodbye to dull skin with sesame scrub
What's the story
African sesame scrub is an ancient beauty secret that has been used for centuries to achieve glowing skin. The natural exfoliant, made from sesame seeds, is rich in nutrients and essential oils that nourish and rejuvenate the skin. This simple, yet effective, scrub can be easily incorporated into your skincare routine, providing numerous benefits without the use of harsh chemicals or synthetic ingredients.
Nutrients
Nutrient-rich sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for your skin. They have vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radicals. The zinc in sesame seeds helps with skin repair and regeneration. Plus, the fatty acids in these seeds keep the skin moisturized and supple. Using a scrub with sesame seeds can give you these nutrients directly on your skin.
Exfoliation
Natural exfoliation benefits
Exfoliation is key to getting rid of dead skin cells and revealing fresh, glowing skin underneath. African sesame scrub does just that by gently sloughing off the top layer of dead cells without irritating the skin. Regular use can improve circulation, promote cell turnover, and give you a smoother texture over time.
Preparation
Easy preparation tips
Making an African sesame scrub at home is easy and cost-effective. Simply grind raw sesame seeds into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle or blender. Mix with water or natural oils, like olive oil, to form a paste. Apply this mixture onto a dampened face or body in circular motions for about five minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
Routine
Incorporating into skincare routine
To get the best results from African sesame scrub, use it two to three times a week as part of your skincare routine. Start by cleansing your face with a mild cleanser before applying the scrub. After rinsing off, follow up with your regular moisturizer to lock in hydration, and keep your skin soft and supple.