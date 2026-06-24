Say goodbye to dull skin with sesame scrub

Nutrients

Nutrient-rich sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for your skin. They have vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radicals. The zinc in sesame seeds helps with skin repair and regeneration. Plus, the fatty acids in these seeds keep the skin moisturized and supple. Using a scrub with sesame seeds can give you these nutrients directly on your skin.