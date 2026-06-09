Follow this guide

Want your home lighting to stand out? Read this

By Simran Jeet 02:25 pm Jun 09, 202602:25 pm

What's the story

African woven textiles are famous for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns. These traditional designs can be used to create unique lighting solutions that add warmth and character to any room. By incorporating these textiles into lighting design, you can create an inviting atmosphere that celebrates cultural heritage. Here are five innovative lighting ideas inspired by African woven textiles, each offering a distinct way to illuminate your space while honoring this rich artistic tradition.