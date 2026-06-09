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Want your home lighting to stand out? Read this
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Want your home lighting to stand out? Read this

By Simran Jeet
Jun 09, 2026
02:25 pm
What's the story

African woven textiles are famous for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns. These traditional designs can be used to create unique lighting solutions that add warmth and character to any room. By incorporating these textiles into lighting design, you can create an inviting atmosphere that celebrates cultural heritage. Here are five innovative lighting ideas inspired by African woven textiles, each offering a distinct way to illuminate your space while honoring this rich artistic tradition.

Tip 1

Pendant lights with woven shades

Pendant lights with shades made from African woven textiles can add a touch of elegance and cultural flair to your home. The intricate patterns and bold colors of these fabrics diffuse light beautifully, creating an inviting ambiance. These lights work well over dining tables or kitchen islands, giving functional lighting, as well as aesthetic appeal.

Tip 2

Table lamps with textile bases

Table lamps with bases wrapped in African woven textiles offer a unique twist on traditional lamp designs. The textured surfaces add depth and interest, making them perfect for living rooms or bedrooms. These lamps can be paired with neutral lampshades to let the textile patterns take center stage.

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Tip 3

Floor lamps featuring woven designs

Floor lamps that incorporate African woven designs can serve as statement pieces in any room. The tall structures allow for larger sections of fabric to be showcased, highlighting the intricate details of the weave. These lamps are ideal for corners or next to seating areas, where they can be appreciated up close.

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Tip 4

Wall sconces with textile accents

Wall sconces adorned with accents of African woven textiles provide subtle, yet impactful, lighting solutions. By integrating small sections of fabric into their design, these sconces add texture and color without overwhelming the space. They are ideal for hallways or beside beds where soft illumination is desired.

Tip 5

String lights wrapped in woven fabric

String lights wrapped in African woven fabric make for a whimsical, yet culturally rich, lighting option. The fabric softens the brightness of the bulbs while adding an element of fun to outdoor patios or indoor party spaces. These lights create a warm glow that enhances the festive atmosphere without overpowering it.

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