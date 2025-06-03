Nature's wonders: 5 must-see waterfalls
Africa is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the world, giving adventurous souls a chance to explore nature's wonders.
Visually stunning, these waterfalls also provide thrilling experiences to those who seek adventure.
From the thunderous roar of cascading water to the lush greenery surrounding them, these natural marvels captivate visitors with their sheer beauty and power.
Here are five mesmerizing waterfalls in Africa that promise an unforgettable experience.
Victoria Falls
Victoria Falls: The Smoke that Thunders
Victoria Falls, on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, is the largest and most famous waterfall in the world.
Locally known as Mosi-oa-Tunya, or "The Smoke That Thunders," it is around 1,708 meters wide and falls over 100 meters into a series of gorges.
You can go bungee-jumping, white-water rafting, or helicopter tours for a bird's-eye view of this magnificent waterfall.
Tugela Falls
Tugela Falls: A multi-tiered wonder
Tugela Falls in South Africa is famous for its multi-tiered cascade which tumbles down from the Drakensberg Mountains.
With a total drop of 948 meters across five distinct tiers, it is among the tallest waterfalls in the world.
Adventure lovers can take the hiking trails to both the base and summit of Tugela Falls, and enjoy the panoramic views of this magnificent natural wonder.
Blue Nile Falls
Blue Nile Falls: Ethiopia's natural gem
Nestled in Ethiopia near Lake Tana, Blue Nile Falls is commonly known as "Tis Abay," which translates to "Great Smoke."
The waterfall has a width of 400 meters in rainy seasons, and approximately 100 meters in dry seasons.
The falls also produce an amazing misty spray that can be seen from miles away.
Visitors can either walk on nearby trails or take boat rides on Lake Tana for a closer look.
Kalambo Falls
Kalambo Falls: A hidden treasure
Kalambo Falls straddles the Zambia-Tanzania border on the course of River Kalambo before it pours into Lake Tanganyika below—a hidden gem just waiting to be explored by adventurous souls looking for peace amidst nature's beauty.
Towering at approximately 221 meters, with an unbroken fall for most of the year, this place is perfect for picnicking and photography enthusiasts alike.
Ouzoud Waterfalls
Ouzoud Waterfalls: Morocco's scenic delight
Nestled within Morocco's Atlas Mountains are Ouzoud Waterfalls, a scenic delight luring tourists from across the globe, owing to its picturesque surroundings with olive groves and lush vegetation all around.
The multiple cascades drop about 110 meters in height and make the perfect backdrop for leisurely strolls and picnics while indulging in local cuisine.
Nearby cafes/restaurants serve authentic Moroccan dishes to savor, delighting taste buds in the most satisfying manner possible.