Sandboarding in Morocco's dunes: A guide
Morocco has a unique adventure in store for thrill-seekers: sandboarding across its awe-inspiring dunes.
It combines the thrill of snowboarding with the mesmerizing scenery of Morocco's deserts.
From the imposing dunes of Erg Chebbi to the wide expanse of Erg Chigaga, sandboarding makes for an exciting way to discover these beauties.
Be it a pro boarder or a novice, Morocco's dunes will leave you spellbound.
Dune 1
Erg Chebbi: A sandboarder's paradise
Erg Chebbi is one of the most famous dune fields in Morocco, situated a short distance from Merzouga.
Here, the dunes can tower as high as 150m, giving you plenty of opportunity for exhilarating descents.
The place is easily accessible and offers plenty of options to rent sandboards.
You can indulge in both sunrise and sunset sessions, enjoying the cooler weather and softer sands.
Dune 2
Exploring Erg Chigaga's remote beauty
Although Erg Chigaga is less frequented than Erg Chebbi, it provides equally impressive sandboarding experiences.
Located further south, it takes a bit more effort to reach but rewards visitors with its untouched beauty and tranquility.
The dunes here are pretty vast and provide plenty of space for uninterrupted rides down their slopes.
It's advisable to plan your visit with local guides who know the terrain well.
Equipment essentials
Essential gear for sandboarding success
When gearing up for a sandboarding adventure in Morocco, the right gear is paramount.
A sturdy sandboard tailored for desert conditions will make your experience a lot more enjoyable.
Protective gear including helmets and knee pads is advised to stay safe during rides.
Further, donning lightweight clothes that cover your skin will shield you from sun exposure and keep you comfortable.
Beginner tips
Tips for first-time sandboarders
For first-timers, beginning with smaller slopes can boost confidence before you take on colossal dunes like those at Erg Chebbi or Erg Chigaga.
Practicing the fundamentals, such as balancing on the board and controlling speed will make the experience much more fun.
And, don't forget to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout your trip to Morocco's dry climate.