What's the story

Morocco has a unique adventure in store for thrill-seekers: sandboarding across its awe-inspiring dunes.

It combines the thrill of snowboarding with the mesmerizing scenery of Morocco's deserts.

From the imposing dunes of Erg Chebbi to the wide expanse of Erg Chigaga, sandboarding makes for an exciting way to discover these beauties.

Be it a pro boarder or a novice, Morocco's dunes will leave you spellbound.