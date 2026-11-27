'Agni sara kriya': The natural way to boost digestion
What's the story
Agni sara kriya is an ancient yogic practice, which is said to improve digestion and boost overall health. The practice involves rhythmic contractions of the abdominal muscles, which are believed to stimulate the digestive system. By including this simple, yet effective, technique in your daily routine, you may be able to enhance your digestive health naturally. Here are some insights into how agni sara kriya can help you.
#1
Understanding Agni Sara Kriya
Agni sara kriya literally means "fire essence" in Sanskrit. It involves a series of controlled breathing and muscle contractions that activate the core muscles.
This practice is said to increase metabolic rate and improve circulation in the abdominal area.
By regularly practicing agni sara kriya, one may experience better digestion and reduced bloating.
#2
Benefits of Agni Sara Kriya for digestion
The primary benefit of agni sara kriya is its ability to stimulate the digestive organs.
The rhythmic contraction of abdominal muscles helps in breaking down food more effectively, which can lead to improved nutrient absorption.
Additionally, this practice may help in reducing symptoms of indigestion, such as gas and bloating, by promoting regular bowel movements.
#3
How to perform Agni Sara Kriya
To perform agni sara kriya, start by standing or sitting comfortably with a straight spine.
Take a deep breath in, and exhale forcefully while pulling your stomach inward towards the spine.
Hold your breath out while continuing to contract and relax your abdominal muscles rapidly for several repetitions.
Repeat this process while maintaining controlled breathing throughout the practice.
#4
Tips for effective practice
For best results, practice agni sara kriya on an empty stomach or at least two hours after eating.
Start with five minutes daily, gradually increasing duration as you become comfortable with the technique.
Consistency is key; try incorporating this practice into your daily routine for long-term benefits on digestion and overall health.