Aikido is all about mental discipline and concentration

Aikido: The martial art for balance

By Vinita Jain 09:19 am Jun 23, 202609:19 am

What's the story

Aikido, a Japanese martial art, is famous for its focus on harmony and self-defense. Unlike other martial arts, it does not emphasize aggression but rather the redirecting of energy. Practicing aikido can do wonders for your physical and mental well-being. Here are five surprising benefits of aikido training that go beyond the dojo.