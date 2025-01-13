Airedale Terrier dental health routine
What's the story
Dental health is vital for Airedale Terriers, just like any other dog breed.
Neglecting dental care can result in severe health complications like gum disease, tooth loss, and even organ damage caused by bacteria entering the bloodstream through diseased gums.
This article offers crucial tips on preserving your Airedale Terrier's dental health through regular care and preventive measures.
Brushing
Start with regular brushing
Brush your Airedale Terrier's teeth daily with a toothbrush designed for dogs and a toothpaste that's safe for canines (human toothpaste is toxic to dogs if swallowed).
It's easiest if you start when they're young and it's a new experience for both of you.
Aim for daily brushing, but at least three times a week is necessary to effectively fight plaque buildup.
Diet
Choose the right diet
Diet plays a crucial role in dental health.
Dry kibble is more beneficial for an Airedale Terrier's teeth than wet food as it helps remove plaque. Some brands offer dental diets specifically designed to reduce tartar buildup.
Hard toys and treats can also be effective in scraping away plaque. However, caution should be exercised with extremely hard items as they can potentially damage teeth.
Check-ups
Dental check-ups are essential
Annual dental check-ups with a vet are crucial for keeping your Airedale Terrier's teeth and gums healthy.
These check-ups ensure that a professional removes any tartar buildup and identifies early signs of dental problems before they turn into major issues.
If your dog is particularly prone to dental problems, your vet might suggest cleanings more frequently.
Signs
Recognize signs of dental problems
Knowing the symptoms of dental issues allows you to intervene before they become more serious.
Persistent bad breath is a common sign of oral disease.
Other symptoms include reluctance or difficulty eating, pawing at the mouth, excessive drooling, red or bleeding gums, and visible tartar buildup on the teeth.
See any of these? Book a vet appointment ASAP.
Treats and toys
Incorporate dental treats and toys
Chews and toys: Dental treats and toys specifically designed to clean teeth through the natural chewing action can be a beneficial part of your Airedale Terrier's oral hygiene routine.
Choose items that carry the approval of veterinary oral health councils or similar organizations that test and verify their effectiveness in reducing plaque and tartar.