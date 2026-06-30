For an exciting twist on classic mashed potatoes, add some aji amarillo paste into the mix

Aji amarillo pepper: Your new favorite kitchen ingredient

By Vinita Jain 10:07 am Jun 30, 202610:07 am

What's the story

Aji amarillo pepper is a staple in Peruvian cuisine, known for its vibrant color and unique flavor. This pepper adds a distinct heat and sweetness to dishes, making it a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. Its versatility allows it to be used in various recipes, enhancing the taste of both traditional and contemporary meals. Here are five creative ways to use aji amarillo pepper in your cooking.