5 delicious Indian recipes you can make with ajowan

Ajowan, or carom seeds, is a spice that has been a part of Indian kitchens for centuries. Famous for its strong aroma and distinctive flavor, ajowan is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of many dishes. From enhancing the flavor of curries to making delectable snacks, ajowan's culinary applications are endless. Here are five traditional Indian recipes that highlight ajowan's unique properties.

Dish 1 Ajowan paratha delight Ajowan paratha is a staple breakfast dish in many Indian households. The dough is made by mixing whole wheat flour with crushed ajowan seeds, salt, and water. The mixture is kneaded into a soft dough and rolled into flatbreads. These are cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown. The ajowan gives the paratha a distinct flavor, making it an ideal accompaniment to yogurt or pickles.

Dish 2 Spicy ajowan aloo Spicy ajowan aloo is a simple yet flavorful potato dish that goes well with rice or flatbreads. Potatoes are boiled and then sauteed with mustard seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, and ajowan seeds in oil. The dish is seasoned with salt and garnished with fresh coriander leaves for added freshness.

Dish 3 Crispy ajowan mathri Crispy ajowan mathri makes for an ideal tea-time snack or festive treat. To prepare these savory crackers, all-purpose flour is mixed with semolina, caraway seeds, salt, and oil before being kneaded into a firm dough. Small portions are rolled out into thin circles and deep-fried until crisp.

Dish 4 Flavorful ajowan dal Flavorful ajowan dal is an aromatic lentil soup prepared by cooking yellow lentils with turmeric powder and salt until soft. In another pan, cumin seeds are tempered in ghee along with finely chopped onions and tomatoes. Crushed ajowan seeds are added before pouring over the cooked lentils. This dish is served hot with steamed rice.