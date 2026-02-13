Like carom seeds? These dishes will make you drool!

Ajwain, or carom seeds, is a staple in Indian kitchens for its unique flavor and digestive properties. Famous for its pungent aroma, ajwain is used in a number of dishes to enhance taste and health benefits. Here are five ajwain-based dishes that highlight the versatility of this humble spice. From traditional recipes to innovative twists, these dishes are a must-try for anyone wanting to explore the magic of ajwain.

Dish 1 Ajwain paratha delight Ajwain paratha is a popular flatbread that combines wheat flour with ajwain seeds. The dough is kneaded with water and salt, and rolled into flat circles before cooking on a griddle. The ajwain gives the paratha a distinct flavor, making it an ideal accompaniment to yogurt or pickles. This dish is not just tasty but also aids digestion due to the carminative properties of ajwain.

Dish 2 Spicy ajwain rice Spicy ajwain rice is an easy yet flavorful dish prepared by cooking rice with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and ajwain. The spices are tempered in oil before adding cooked rice, giving it a rich aroma and taste. This dish goes well with simple vegetable curries or can be relished on its own as a light meal option.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Ajwain-infused lentil soup Ajwain-infused lentil soup is a comforting bowl of goodness that combines lentils with the bold flavor of ajwain seeds. The soup is prepared by boiling lentils till soft and then adding spices like turmeric, cumin, and ajwain for an extra kick. Not only does this hearty soup warm you up, but it also provides essential nutrients and aids digestion.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Crispy ajwain namak pare Crispy ajwain namak pare are savory snacks made from a dough of flour seasoned with salt and ajwain seeds. The dough is rolled out into thin strips and deep-fried until golden brown. These crunchy treats are perfect as an evening snack or as an accompaniment to tea parties.