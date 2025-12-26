Let's see what Akshay Kumar reads on health and fitness

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is known for his discipline and fitness. While he has often spoken about his own fitness regime, he has also recommended some books that can help you understand health and wellness better. These books cover everything from nutrition to mental well-being, and can be a great guide for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle. Here are five such books recommended by him.

Early risers 'The 5 AM Club' by Robin Sharma The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma emphasizes the power of waking up early to increase productivity and focus. The book gives a morning routine that includes exercise, reflection, and growth activities. Akshay Kumar swears by early rising as it gives him a head start on the day. This book offers practical tips to make the most of the early hours.

Mind over matter 'You Can Heal Your Life' by Louise Hay You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay delves into the connection between mind and body. The book stresses on positive thinking and self-affirmation as tools to heal yourself. Akshay Kumar has often talked about the importance of mental health in his life, and this book gives a way to achieve mental peace and positivity.

Present moment awareness 'The Power of Now' by Eckhart Tolle The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle emphasizes living in the present moment as a means to attain enlightenment and peace. The book offers practical advice on how to eliminate negative thoughts by focusing on the now. Akshay Kumar believes in mindfulness practices that align with the teachings of this book, making it a favorite for those seeking inner calm.

Journey within 'Eat Pray Love' by Elizabeth Gilbert Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert is an autobiographical account of the author's journey through self-discovery across Italy, India, and Bali. The book covers themes of self-love, spirituality, and personal growth through travel experiences. Akshay Kumar has often mentioned how travel opens up new perspectives on life, which makes this book an interesting read for anyone on a journey of self-discovery.