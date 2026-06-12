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What is Akwete cloth?

By Simran Jeet 12:47 pm Jun 12, 202612:47 pm

What's the story

Akwete cloth is a traditional Nigerian textile, famous for its vibrant patterns and durability. While it has been used for centuries in traditional clothing, its modern applications are expanding beyond the usual. Today, designers are experimenting with Akwete cloth to create unique pieces that blend tradition with contemporary style. Here are five innovative ways Akwete cloth is being used today, showcasing its versatility and appeal.