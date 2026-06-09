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Planning an Alaska adventure? Don't miss these hikes

By Simran Jeet 04:18 pm Jun 09, 202604:18 pm

What's the story

Alaska's vast wilderness is a hiker's paradise, offering some of the most breathtaking trails in the world. From towering mountains to serene lakes, these hikes promise an unforgettable experience for adventurers seeking natural beauty and solitude. Whether you're an experienced hiker or a novice looking for a challenge, Alaska has trails that cater to all skill levels. Here are five scenic hikes that showcase the diverse landscapes of this incredible state.