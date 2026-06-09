Planning an Alaska adventure? Don't miss these hikes
What's the story
Alaska's vast wilderness is a hiker's paradise, offering some of the most breathtaking trails in the world. From towering mountains to serene lakes, these hikes promise an unforgettable experience for adventurers seeking natural beauty and solitude. Whether you're an experienced hiker or a novice looking for a challenge, Alaska has trails that cater to all skill levels. Here are five scenic hikes that showcase the diverse landscapes of this incredible state.
#1
Denali's Mount Healy Overlook Trail
If you are looking for stunning views, Mount Healy Overlook Trail in Denali National Park is a must. The 5.4-mile round trip trail takes you through lush forests and alpine tundra before reaching an elevation of 1,700 feet. The panoramic views of Denali and surrounding peaks make the effort worth it. The trail is moderately difficult, making it suitable for those with a decent level of fitness.
#2
Kenai Fjords' Exit Glacier Trail
Exit Glacier Trail in Kenai Fjords National Park gives hikers a chance to get up close and personal with a living glacier. The 2.5-mile round-trip trail takes you through glacial moraines and offers stunning views of the glacier itself. The path is relatively easy, making it accessible to families and casual hikers who want to experience Alaska's icy wonders.
#3
Wrangell-St Elias' Root Glacier Trail
Root Glacier Trail in Wrangell-St Elias National Park offers a unique opportunity to walk on ancient ice formations. The four-mile round trip hike takes you through diverse ecosystems before reaching the glacier's edge. Hikers can explore ice caves and crevasses while learning about glacial geology from park rangers. This moderate hike requires some preparation, but rewards adventurers with otherworldly landscapes.
#4
Chugach State Park's Flattop Mountain Trail
Flattop Mountain Trail is one of Anchorage's most popular hikes, thanks to its proximity and stunning views from the summit at 3,350 feet. The 3.3-mile round trip trail is steep but well-maintained, making it accessible to those willing to exert themselves. The trail offers sweeping views of Anchorage, Cook Inlet, and the surrounding mountains, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
#5
Glacier Bay's Bartlett Cove Loop Trail
Bartlett Cove Loop Trail in Glacier Bay National Park provides a glimpse into coastal rainforests and marine life habitats along the shores of Glacier Bay itself. This easy, three-mile loop trail is perfect for families looking for leisurely strolls through nature, without the strenuous climbs or descents. It offers opportunities to spot wildlife, such as sea otters, seals, and various bird species, in their natural habitat.