Alkaline water and weight loss: Myths v/s facts

Alkaline water has become a popular choice among those looking to lose weight. The idea is that drinking water with a higher pH level can help you shed pounds. However, the scientific backing for these claims is limited. Here's debunking the myth of alkaline water's role in weight loss, and looking at the facts behind this popular belief.

#1 Understanding alkaline water Alkaline water has a higher pH level than regular drinking water. It is usually marketed as having health benefits, including weight loss. The pH scale ranges from zero to 14, with seven being neutral. Alkaline water usually has a pH of eight or nine. The idea is that it neutralizes acid in the body and promotes better health.

#2 The body's natural balance The human body has its own mechanisms to maintain acid-base balance. The kidneys and lungs play an important role in regulating pH levels in the body. Drinking regular water is usually sufficient to keep these systems functioning properly. Relying on alkaline water may not make a noticeable difference in weight management, as the body already has efficient ways to maintain balance.

#3 Lack of scientific evidence Despite claims, there is little scientific evidence to support the idea that alkaline water promotes weight loss directly. Most studies have focused on its effects on hydration, and not on its impact on body composition or metabolism. Without concrete evidence, it's difficult to establish a direct link between alkaline water consumption and significant weight loss results.