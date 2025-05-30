Soothe sore throats naturally with honey-ginger lozenges
What's the story
While sore throats can be uncomfortable and disruptive, natural remedies like honey-ginger lozenges can be soothing.
These lozenges combine the anti-inflammatory property of ginger with the soothing effect of honey to provide relief.
Making them at home ensures you know exactly what goes into your remedy, avoiding unnecessary additives.
Here's how you can make these lozenges and why they work for sore throat.
Honey's healing
Benefits of honey for sore throats
Honey is known for its natural antibacterial properties. It can help reduce inflammation and fight infection in the throat.
Its thick consistency coats the throat, providing a protective barrier that soothes irritation.
Further, honey has been shown to reduce coughing frequency by 50%, making it an effective ingredient in lozenges aimed at relieving sore throats.
Ginger's power
Ginger's role in soothing throats
Ginger is loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds called gingerols. They help in reducing swelling and soreness of sore throats.
It also has antimicrobial properties that help in combating infections that cause pain in the throat.
Adding ginger into lozenges not only makes them tastier but also enhances their therapeutic benefits.
DIY lozenges
Simple recipe for homemade lozenges
To make honey-ginger lozenges at home, grate one tablespoon of fresh ginger.
Combine it with half a cup of honey in a saucepan over low heat until well mixed.
Pour the mixture into silicone molds or onto parchment paper to cool and harden.
Once set, store them in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
Usage tips
Tips for effective use
For best results, dissolve one lozenge slowly in your mouth every few hours as needed for sore throat symptom relief.
Make sure you don't exceed six lozenges per day owing to their sugar content from honey.
Drinking warm water along can further enhance soothing effects on your throat while keeping you hydrated throughout the recovery.