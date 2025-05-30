What's the story

While sore throats can be uncomfortable and disruptive, natural remedies like honey-ginger lozenges can be soothing.

These lozenges combine the anti-inflammatory property of ginger with the soothing effect of honey to provide relief.

Making them at home ensures you know exactly what goes into your remedy, avoiding unnecessary additives.

Here's how you can make these lozenges and why they work for sore throat.