4 nutty treats better than almond brittle
What's the story
Almond brittle is a classic candy that many love for its crunchy texture and sweet, nutty flavor. But if you're looking for something different, there are plenty of alternatives that can satisfy your sweet tooth. These alternatives provide different textures and flavors, while still giving you that satisfying crunch. Here are some delicious options to try if you're in the mood for something new.
#1
Cashew caramel clusters
Cashew caramel clusters are another great alternative to almond brittle.
The clusters combine the rich, buttery taste of caramel with the nutty flavor of cashews.
They are usually coated in a layer of chocolate, adding an extra dimension of sweetness and richness.
The combination makes for a delightful treat that is both crunchy and chewy at the same time.
#2
Peanut butter crunch bars
Peanut butter crunch bars make for an amazing alternative to traditional almond brittle.
These bars combine the creamy, salty taste of peanut butter with crispy rice cereal or oats, making a crunchy texture.
Often drizzled with chocolate or coated in it, these bars are a perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors.
#3
Pecan praline bites
Pecan praline bites are yet another delicious option for those who love nutty candies.
These bites feature pecans mixed with sugar syrup, cooked until they form a caramelized coating around the nuts.
The result is a sweet, crunchy treat with a distinctively rich flavor profile, thanks to the natural oils in pecans.
#4
Macadamia nut toffee pieces
Macadamia nut toffee pieces offer an indulgent twist on traditional brittles by using macadamia nuts instead of almonds or other nuts.
The smooth texture of toffee pairs beautifully with the buttery taste of macadamias, creating an irresistible combination that's hard to resist.