How to make healthy snacks with almond flour
What's the story
Almond flour is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make delicious and healthy snacks. It is a great option for those looking for gluten-free alternatives, as it is rich in nutrients and low in carbs. Here are five easy snacks you can whip up with almond flour, which are not just easy to make but also tasty. These recipes are perfect for anyone looking to add some variety to their snack time.
Tip 1
Almond flour cookies
Almond flour cookies are a quick and easy treat that require minimal ingredients.
Just mix almond flour, sugar, butter, and vanilla extract to make a dough.
Shape the dough into small balls, and flatten them on a baking sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes until golden brown.
These cookies are chewy with a nutty flavor, making them an ideal snack for any time of the day.
Tip 2
Almond flour pancakes
For a quick breakfast or snack, almond flour pancakes are perfect.
Combine almond flour, baking powder, and milk (or a dairy-free alternative) to prepare the batter.
Cook on a skillet over medium heat until bubbles form on the surface, then flip to cook the other side.
These pancakes are light and fluffy with a hint of nuttiness, and can be served with fresh fruits or syrup.
Tip 3
Almond flour crackers
Almond flour crackers make for a crunchy snack option that goes well with dips or spreads.
Simply mix almond flour with some olive oil, water, salt, and herbs of your choice to form a dough.
Roll out thinly and cut into desired shapes before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes until crisp.
These crackers provide a satisfying crunch without any added preservatives.
Tip 4
Almond flour breadsticks
Almond flour breadsticks make for an excellent alternative to traditional breadsticks, minus the gluten.
Combine almond flour with cheese, such as Parmesan, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning to make the dough.
Roll it out into thin sticks and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 12 minutes until golden brown.
The result is cheesy breadsticks with an irresistible aroma.
Tip 5
Almond flour muffins
Almond flour muffins are ideal for those craving something sweet, yet healthy.
Mix almond flour with baking soda, honey, or maple syrup, mashed bananas, or applesauce, and cinnamon powder to prepare the batter.
Pour into muffin tins and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 minutes until they rise nicely.
These muffins are moist inside, with a delightful flavor, perfect for any occasion.