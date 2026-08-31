5 sweet treats you can make with almond milk
What's the story
Almond milk is a versatile dairy-free alternative that can be used to make delicious desserts. Its nutty flavor and creamy texture make it a great substitute in various recipes. Whether you are lactose intolerant or just looking to try something new, almond milk desserts are an amazing option. Here are five delightful desserts that highlight the unique qualities of almond milk, offering both taste and creativity in every bite.
Dish 1
Creamy almond milk pudding
Almond milk pudding is a simple yet satisfying dessert.
To make it, you just need almond milk, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla extract.
Heat the almond milk with sugar until dissolved. Mix cornstarch with some cold almond milk and add it to the hot mixture.
Stir until thickened, and then add vanilla extract for flavor. Chill before serving for a smooth texture.
Dish 2
Almond milk rice pudding
Rice pudding made with almond milk is an interesting twist on the classic dessert.
Cook rice in almond milk instead of regular milk for a creamy consistency.
Add sugar, cinnamon, and spice for sweetness. Stir occasionally until the rice is tender and the mixture thickens.
Top with raisins or nuts for added texture.
Dish 3
Vegan almond milk ice cream
Vegan ice cream can be made using almond milk as its base.
Blend almond milk with ripe bananas or other fruits to create natural sweetness without added sugars.
Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker, or pour it into a container to freeze manually, stirring occasionally to break up ice crystals.
Dish 4
Almond milk chocolate mousse
Chocolate mousse can be made lighter by using almond milk instead of heavy cream.
Melt dark chocolate and mix it with almond milk, whisking until smooth.
Fold in whipped aquafaba (chickpea brine) or whipped coconut cream for fluffiness without dairy products.
Chill before serving for best results.
Dish 5
Almond milk panna cotta
Panna cotta traditionally uses cream but can easily adapt by substituting half the cream with almond milk.
Heat gelatin sheets in warm water until dissolved, then combine them with heated almond milk, sugar, and vanilla extract.
Pour into molds, letting them set in the refrigerator overnight, before unmolding onto plates when ready to serve guests at dinner parties or special occasions alike.