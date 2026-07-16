The easiest ways to remove almond skins
What's the story
Deskinning almonds can be a tedious task, but with the right techniques, it can be done quickly and efficiently. Whether you're preparing them for a recipe or just want to enjoy their natural flavor, knowing how to deskin almonds effectively is key. Here are some practical tips and methods that can help you speed up the process without compromising on quality.
Tip 1
Boiling method for easy peeling
The boiling method is one of the easiest ways to deskin almonds quickly.
Simply put the almonds in a pot of boiling water for about two minutes.
Once done, drain the water and immediately transfer the almonds to a bowl of cold water.
The skins will loosen up and can be easily peeled off by gently squeezing each almond between your fingers.
Tip 2
Using baking soda solution
Another effective way is to use a baking soda solution.
Mix one tablespoon of baking soda in one cup of water and bring it to a boil.
Add the almonds into this solution for about three minutes before draining and rinsing them under cold water.
This trick helps in loosening the skins, making them easier to remove.
Tip 3
Microwave technique for quick results
The microwave technique is ideal for those who want quick results.
Spread the almonds evenly on a microwave-safe plate and microwave them on high for 30 seconds.
Let them cool slightly before rubbing them between your fingers or using a cloth to remove the skins.
This method works well for small batches.
Tip 4
Rolling method with kitchen towel
The rolling method is a simple yet effective trick to deskin almonds quickly.
Place the blanched almonds in a clean kitchen towel and roll it tightly, applying pressure with your hands.
This way, the skins will be loosened and fall off easily.
It's a quick and efficient way to prepare almonds for cooking or snacking, saving time and effort in the kitchen.