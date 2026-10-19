Bet you haven't tried almonds like this
What's the story
Almonds are a versatile ingredient, adding a delightful crunch and a subtle flavor to vegetarian dishes. They are not just a great source of healthy fats but also add texture and nutrition to meals. From salads to desserts, almonds can be used in a number of ways to elevate your culinary creations. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the magic of almonds.
Dish 1
Almond-crusted vegetable medley
An almond-crusted vegetable medley is a perfect way to combine the goodness of fresh vegetables with the nutty flavor of almonds.
Simply coat your favorite veggies, like zucchini, bell peppers, and carrots, in a mixture of crushed almonds, breadcrumbs, and spices.
Bake until golden brown for a crispy exterior and tender inside.
This dish makes for an excellent side or main course option.
Dish 2
Creamy almond pesto pasta
Creamy almond pesto pasta is an innovative twist on the traditional basil pesto.
Blend almonds with fresh basil leaves, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a rich sauce that coats pasta beautifully.
The almonds add creaminess without the need for dairy products, making it ideal for those seeking plant-based options.
Serve it warm or cold as part of your meal.
Dish 3
Almond-stuffed bell peppers
Almond-stuffed bell peppers make for a colorful and nutritious dish.
Hollow out some bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked rice or quinoa, chopped vegetables, herbs, and slivered almonds.
Bake until the peppers are tender but still hold their shape.
This dish is not only visually appealing but also packed with protein and fiber from both the almonds and grains.
Dish 4
Spiced almond rice pilaf
Spiced almond rice pilaf brings together aromatic spices with crunchy almonds for an enticing side dish or light main course.
Sauté onions in olive oil before adding basmati rice, along with cumin seeds, cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, and slivered almonds.
Cook until fluffy while allowing flavors to meld together beautifully.
Dish 5
Chocolate-covered almonds delight
Chocolate-covered almonds delight combines sweet chocolate with nutty almond goodness.
Melt dark chocolate chips, dip whole roasted unsalted almonds, and let them cool on parchment paper.
This treat is perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth without compromising on nutrition. It's a great option for those looking for healthier dessert alternatives.