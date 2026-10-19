Bet you haven't tried almonds like this

An almond-crusted vegetable medley is a perfect way to combine the goodness of fresh vegetables with the nutty flavor of almonds.

Simply coat your favorite veggies, like zucchini, bell peppers, and carrots, in a mixture of crushed almonds, breadcrumbs, and spices.

Bake until golden brown for a crispy exterior and tender inside.

This dish makes for an excellent side or main course option.