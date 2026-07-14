Aloo tikki: The crispy street breakfast you must try
What's the story
Aloo tikki, the iconic Indian street breakfast, is a delicious combination of crispy and spicy. This potato-based delight is a staple in many Indian households and street vendors. It is loved for its simple ingredients and complex flavours. Be it the morning rush or a leisurely brunch, aloo tikki is the perfect start to your day. Here's all about this beloved dish.
#1
The perfect potato base
The base of any good aloo tikki is boiled potatoes. They are mashed and mixed with spices like cumin, coriander, and chilli powder.
This mixture is shaped into patties before being cooked on a hot griddle.
The key to getting the right texture is to ensure that the potatoes are not too moist or too dry.
This ensures that the tikkis remain crispy from the outside and soft from the inside.
#2
Spices that make a difference
Spices are the soul of aloo tikki, giving it depth and flavour.
Common spices include cumin seeds, garam masala, and green chillies for heat.
Fresh coriander leaves are also added for freshness.
These spices not only enhance the taste but also make the dish aromatic, making it even more tempting when served hot.
#3
Accompaniments enhance flavor
Aloo tikki is usually served with chutneys like mint or tamarind for added zestiness.
Yoghurt can also be drizzled over it to tone down the spiciness while adding creaminess to each bite.
Some people prefer having their tikkis with sliced onions or lemon wedges for an extra layer of flavour.
#4
Variations across regions
Like many traditional dishes, aloo tikki has regional variations across India.
In some places, it is stuffed with peas or paneer before frying it up; in others, it is served as part of chaat with chickpeas and sev noodles on top for added crunchiness.
Each version reflects local tastes while retaining its core identity as a beloved street food classic.