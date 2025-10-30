Alternate nostril breathing: A beginner's guide

Alternate nostril breathing is a simple yet effective technique that can help you achieve calmness and balance. It involves the practice of breathing through one nostril at a time, which is said to help in harmonizing the left and right hemispheres of the brain. This practice can be easily incorporated into daily routines, making it accessible for beginners looking for mental clarity and relaxation.

Technique basics Understanding alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing, or Nadi Shodhana, is a yogic practice that involves inhaling through one nostril and exhaling through the other. The process is repeated several times, alternating between nostrils. This technique is believed to balance the body's energy channels, promoting a sense of calm and reducing stress levels.

Health advantages Benefits of alternate nostril breathing Practicing alternate nostril breathing regularly can have a number of health benefits. It is said to reduce anxiety, improve concentration, and promote emotional stability. The technique also promotes better respiratory function by increasing lung capacity and enhancing oxygen flow in the body.

Beginner's guide Steps to practice safely To practice alternate nostril breathing safely, find a quiet place where you won't be disturbed. Sit comfortably with your spine straight. Using your thumb and ring finger, gently close one nostril at a time as per instructions. Start slowly and gradually increase the duration as you become more comfortable with the practice.