Want a stronger core? Try the human flag exercise
What's the story
The human flag exercise is a challenging move that not only showcases strength but also offers a range of benefits. This exercise, which involves holding your body parallel to the ground while gripping a vertical pole, engages multiple muscle groups and improves overall fitness. Practicing the human flag can enhance your physical capabilities in various ways, making it a worthwhile addition to any workout routine.
#1
Enhances core strength
The human flag is an excellent way to build core strength.
The exercise requires you to stabilize your body in a horizontal position, which engages the abdominal muscles and obliques.
Over time, this can lead to improved muscle tone and endurance in the core area, which is essential for many other physical activities.
#2
Improves upper body power
Performing the human flag also requires a lot of upper body power.
The shoulders, arms, and back muscles are all engaged as you hold onto the pole.
This exercise can improve your upper body strength significantly, which is useful for other strength training exercises and daily tasks that require upper body engagement.
#3
Boosts grip strength
Grip strength is essential for a number of physical activities, and the human flag exercise is a great way to improve it.
As you hold on to the pole with all your might, your hands and forearms are put to the test, improving their strength and endurance.
Better grip strength can help you lift heavier weights in the gym and perform better in sports that require a strong grip.
#4
Enhances balance and coordination
The human flag requires a lot of balance and coordination, as you have to keep your body aligned while fighting gravity.
This improves your proprioception (awareness of body position) and coordination skills over time.
Better balance helps you perform better in sports and reduces the chances of falling or getting injured in daily life.
#5
Increases flexibility
Performing the human flag also requires a lot of flexibility, especially in the hips and shoulders.
As you practice this move regularly, you may notice an increase in your overall flexibility.
This can help you perform better in other exercises that require a greater range of motion, and also help prevent injuries by making your muscles and joints more flexible.