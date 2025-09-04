Banyan tree sanctuaries in South India: A list

South India features some of the most exquisite banyan tree sanctuaries, giving a peek into the majesty of the nature. These age-old trees, with their sprawling canopies and complex roots, are not just ecological wonders but also bear cultural significance. Visiting these sanctuaries gives you a chance to reconnect with nature and discover the rich biodiversity that flourishes under these giants. Here are some banyan tree sanctuaries worth visiting in South India.

#1 The Great Banyan Tree of Thimmamma Marrimanu Situated in Andhra Pradesh, Thimmamma Marrimanu is famous for being home to one of the largest banyan trees in the world. Spreading over five acres, this tree has been a subject of locals' folklore for centuries. Its gigantic canopy protects countless bird species and small animals. Visitors can take a peaceful stroll under its shade, while also paying tribute to its rich history.

#2 Adyar Banyan Tree in Chennai Located in the premises of Theosophical Society in Chennai, the Adyar Banyan Tree is a majestic sight to behold. Spread over an area of some 40,000 square feet, the tree is believed to be over 450 years old. It provides a serene escape from the chaotic city life, and draws the attention of nature lovers and researchers, who come to study its distinctive ecosystem.

#3 Kabirvad on Narmada River island Though technically situated on an island on the Narmada River, near Bharuch, Gujarat's Kabirvad is often associated with South Indian banyans because of its cultural connection. The sanctuary is home to a humongous banyan tree, said to be over six centuries old. The place provides a peaceful atmosphere to visitors to enjoy picnics or simply go for a stroll amid lush greenery.