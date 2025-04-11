Unveiling ancient watering techniques for plants
What's the story
Ancient watering techniques, based on centuries-old practices, are getting attention for their ability to boost indoor plant health.
Long before modern-day irrigation systems, these methods, mindful of efficient water usage and plant well-being, were developed.
By learning and implementing these time-tested strategies, indoor gardeners can boost their plants' vitality.
This article discusses a few ancient techniques that can be adapted to modern-day indoor gardening.
Olla technique
The art of olla irrigation
The olla technique is basically using a porous clay pot buried close to roots of plants.
Water seeps slowly through the walls of the pot, consistently keeping roots moist.
This way, you don't waste water by delivering only what is necessary to plants. It also works well in keeping soil moist without overwatering it, something that can lead to root rot.
Wicking method
Benefits of wicking systems
Wicking systems employ capillary action to pull water from a reservoir into the soil.
A wick made of cotton or a similar material links the water source with the plant's root zone.
This method enables plants to take in water as required, encouraging healthier growth and preventing stress due to irregular watering timetables.
Dew harvesting
Harnessing dew collection
Dew harvesting involves capturing moisture from morning dew with simple materials such as cloth or plastic sheets kept around plants at night.
As temperatures increase during the daytime, the collected dew drips down into the soil beneath.
This technique offers an extra water source in dry conditions and helps keep humidity levels ideal for certain indoor plants.
Terracotta spikes
Utilizing terracotta spikes
Terracotta spikes, placed in the soil with a narrow neck above ground, are filled with water to be released slowly into the soil.
This keeps the soil constantly moist without overwatering, making them an ideal solution for people who are away all the time.
They require minimal care while keeping things optimally hydrated, thus making your house plants healthier and making them live longer.