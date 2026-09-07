What are animal flow exercises? A simple guide for beginners
What's the story
Animal flow exercises are inspired by the movements of animals, providing a unique way to strengthen the core. These exercises focus on bodyweight movements that improve flexibility, strength, and coordination. By mimicking natural animal patterns, you can engage multiple muscle groups at once. This not only improves core stability but also enhances overall physical performance. Here are five animal flow exercises that can help you build a stronger core.
Bear crawl
Bear crawl variations
The bear crawl is a basic animal flow exercise that engages the entire body, especially the core.
Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Lift your knees off the ground a few inches and move forward by alternating opposite hands and feet.
Adding variations, like side steps or backward crawls, can further challenge your core muscles.
Crab reach
Crab reach technique
The crab reach is a dynamic movement that targets the obliques and improves spinal mobility.
Start in a seated position with your hands behind you and feet flat on the ground.
Lift your hips off the floor into a tabletop position.
From here, reach one arm overhead while rotating through the torso to create a stretch along one side of the body.
Frog jump
Frog jump power move
Frog jumps are explosive movements that engage the lower abs and hip flexors.
Start in a squat position with feet shoulder-width apart.
Place your hands on the ground between your legs for support.
Jump forward powerfully by pushing through your heels while extending both arms forward at shoulder height.
Land softly back into squat form to maintain control throughout each repetition.
Scorpion twist
Scorpion twist drill
The scorpion twist drill focuses on rotational strength within the core muscles, including the lower back area.
Lie face down with arms extended outwards like wings from an airplane.
Bend one knee towards its corresponding elbow before twisting both limbs across the body towards the opposite side, creating an arching effect similar to that seen when watching scorpions in nature.
Monkey walk
Monkey walk exercise
Monkey walks build agility and balance while targeting various parts of the midsection, including rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and oblique muscles.
Start standing upright, then bend forward at the waist, keeping legs straight.
Shift weight onto hands, then step forward with one foot, followed closely behind by the other, repeating the process until you reach the desired distance.