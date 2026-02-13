What is an infinity dress?

The Ankara infinity dress is a versatile piece that can be styled in multiple ways. This African-inspired garment is made from vibrant fabrics and offers endless possibilities for winter styling. With its unique design, you can create different looks to suit various occasions while staying warm and fashionable. Here are five practical ways to style the Ankara infinity dress during winter, ensuring you make the most of this timeless piece.

Tip 1 Layer with a turtleneck Adding a turtleneck underneath your Ankara infinity dress can instantly transform it into a winter-ready outfit. Opt for neutral colors like black or white to keep the focus on the dress's intricate patterns. This layering technique not only adds warmth but also gives you an elegant silhouette, perfect for both casual and formal settings.

Tip 2 Pair with knee-high boots Knee-high boots make an excellent footwear choice for styling the Ankara infinity dress in winter. They add an extra layer of warmth and lend a chic touch to your ensemble. Opt for boots in solid colors that match or complement the hues of your dress, creating a cohesive look that's both stylish and practical.

Tip 3 Use a wide belt for definition A wide belt can add definition to your waist when wearing an Ankara infinity dress during winter months. It helps create an hourglass figure by cinching at the waistline, while also allowing you to adjust how tightly you want it around your waist. Choose belts made from materials like leather or suede for added texture and interest.

Tip 4 Add a long cardigan or coat Adding a long cardigan or coat over your Ankara infinity dress is another great way to keep warm without compromising on style. Pick outerwear pieces in neutral shades like beige, gray, or black so they complement rather than overshadow the vibrant patterns of your dress. This trick gives you layers that can be easily removed indoors, too.