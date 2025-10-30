Truth about antibiotics: Myths v/s facts

Antibiotics are often mistakenly believed to treat viral infections, such as the common cold. However, antibiotics are only effective against bacterial infections and not viral ones. This misconception can lead to inappropriate use of antibiotics, which may contribute to antibiotic resistance and other health issues. Understanding the difference between bacterial and viral infections is crucial for proper treatment and avoiding unnecessary medication.

#1 Understanding bacterial vs viral infections Bacterial infections occur when harmful bacteria invade the body, causing illness. These infections can be treated with antibiotics as they target specific bacteria. Viral infections, on the other hand, are caused by viruses that invade cells and replicate within them. The common cold is a viral infection caused by different viruses like rhinovirus or coronavirus. Antibiotics do not work against these viruses.

#2 Why antibiotics won't help colds Antibiotics work by targeting the specific mechanisms of bacteria, disrupting their growth or killing them outright. However, viruses have a different structure and replication process than bacteria. As such, antibiotics have no effect on viruses responsible for colds or other viral illnesses. Using antibiotics for a cold won't alleviate symptoms or speed up recovery.

#3 Risks of unnecessary antibiotic use Unnecessary antibiotic use can lead to several risks, including antibiotic resistance, where bacteria evolve to become immune to these drugs over time. This makes treating bacterial infections more difficult in the future. Additionally, taking antibiotics without need may cause side effects like stomach upset or allergic reactions in some individuals.