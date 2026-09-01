5 apple cider vinegar recipes you must-try
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Apple cider vinegar is a staple in most kitchens, thanks to its tangy flavor and health benefits. It can be used in several dishes, elevating taste and nutrition. From salad dressings to marinades, apple cider vinegar gives an amazing twist to your everyday meals. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the versatility of this amazing ingredient.
Dish 1
Tangy apple cider vinaigrette
A tangy apple cider vinaigrette is the perfect dressing for salads.
Just mix olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper with apple cider vinegar.
This dressing goes well with mixed greens, nuts, and fruits like strawberries or pears.
The sweetness of honey balances the acidity of the vinegar, making it a refreshing choice for any salad.
Dish 2
Zesty pickled vegetables
Pickling vegetables with apple cider vinegar is an easy way to preserve them while adding a zesty kick.
Simply slice cucumbers, carrots, or radishes, and submerge them in a mixture of apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, and spices like dill or mustard seeds.
Let them sit in the refrigerator for a few days before serving as a crunchy side dish or sandwich topping.
Dish 3
Flavorful apple cider marinade
An apple cider marinade can add depth to grilled vegetables or tofu.
Combine apple cider vinegar with soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and brown sugar for a flavorful marinade.
Let your choice of protein or vegetables soak in this mixture for at least one hour before cooking.
The result is a tender texture infused with rich flavors.
Dish 4
Sweet and sour apple cider glaze
A sweet and sour glaze made from apple cider vinegar can elevate roasted vegetables or tofu.
Simmer apple cider vinegar with honey or maple syrup until it thickens slightly into a syrupy consistency.
Drizzle this glaze over your roasted items during the last few minutes of cooking for an added layer of sweetness, balanced by tanginess.
Dish 5
Spicy apple cider dipping sauce
Create a spicy dipping sauce by mixing together some mayonnaise, sriracha sauce, lime juice, and a splash of apple cider vinegar.
This combination will give you the perfect dip for your spring rolls, crispy tofu bites, and other appetizers.
The heat from the sriracha and the acidity from the vinegar make for a deliciously balanced sauce.