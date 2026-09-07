5 apple recipes you can't say no to

A savory apple and cheese tart makes for an elegant appetizer or light meal option.

Start with a puff pastry base, layer thinly sliced apples with your choice of cheese, such as cheddar or brie, and sprinkle some thyme for added flavor.

Bake until the pastry is flaky and golden brown.

The tart balances the sweetness of apples with savory cheese, making it a delightful treat.