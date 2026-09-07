5 apple recipes you can't say no to
What's the story
Apples are one of the most versatile fruits and can be used in a number of recipes to give you a delightful twist. From sweet to savory, apples can be added to anything to enhance the flavor and texture. Here are five apple recipes that will give you a new take on this classic fruit. Each recipe highlights the unique qualities of apples, giving you a fresh perspective on their culinary potential.
Dish 1
Apple cinnamon oatmeal bake
Apple cinnamon oatmeal bake is a warm and comforting dish, perfect for breakfast or dessert.
Combine rolled oats, diced apples, cinnamon, milk, and honey in a baking dish.
Bake until the mixture is set and golden brown on top.
The result is a hearty dish that combines the sweetness of apples with the spiciness of cinnamon, making it an ideal start to any day.
Dish 2
Savory apple and cheese tart
A savory apple and cheese tart makes for an elegant appetizer or light meal option.
Start with a puff pastry base, layer thinly sliced apples with your choice of cheese, such as cheddar or brie, and sprinkle some thyme for added flavor.
Bake until the pastry is flaky and golden brown.
The tart balances the sweetness of apples with savory cheese, making it a delightful treat.
Dish 3
Spiced apple chutney
Spiced apple chutney is an excellent condiment to pair with sandwiches or curries.
Cook chopped apples with onions, vinegar, sugar, ginger, and spices like cloves and cinnamon until thickened into a chunky, sauce-like consistency.
This chutney adds depth to any dish it accompanies while highlighting the natural sweetness of the apples.
Dish 4
Caramelized apple galette
A caramelized apple galette makes for an easy, yet impressive dessert option that showcases the fruit's natural flavors beautifully.
Roll out pastry dough into a circle, and top it with sliced apples tossed in sugar before folding over edges slightly to create a rustic look.
Bake until golden brown, and serve warm drizzled with caramel sauce if desired.
Dish 5
Apple walnut salad
Apple walnut salad offers a refreshing twist on traditional salads by adding crisp apple slices, along with toasted walnuts, mixed greens, and a light vinaigrette dressing.
This combination provides a perfect balance between crunchy textures and tangy flavors, making it a great choice for lunch or dinner parties alike.