Apple pulp pancakes are a delicious way to start your day

5 yummy ways to reuse apple pulp

By Vinita Jain 08:10 pm Jun 29, 202608:10 pm

What's the story

Apple pulp, the fibrous leftover from juicing, is often ignored, but it can be a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. It not only reduces waste but also adds a natural sweetness and texture to various dishes. Here are five creative ways to use apple pulp, giving you new ideas to incorporate this byproduct into your meals. From sweet treats to savory dishes, these suggestions will help you make the most of your apple pulp.