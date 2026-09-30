Apple v/s pear: Which is more hydrating?
What's the story
Apples and pears are two of the most commonly consumed fruits, both of which are known for their nutritional benefits. One of the most common queries is regarding their hydrating properties. While both fruits are juicy and refreshing, they have different water content levels that affect their hydrating capabilities. Here, we take a look at the water content in apples and pears to see which fruit is more hydrating.
Apples
Water content in apples
Apples are famous for their crisp texture and sweet-tart taste.
They have a water content of about 85%, making them an excellent choice for hydration.
The high water content helps keep you hydrated while also providing essential nutrients, like vitamin C and potassium.
Apples can be eaten raw or added to salads, making them a versatile option for those looking to stay hydrated.
Pears
Water content in pears
Pears are also juicy fruits with a similar appeal as apples.
They have a water content of about 84%, just a tad less than apples.
Pears are rich in dietary fiber and vitamin K, making them a healthy addition to your diet.
The smooth texture of pears makes them a great addition to smoothies or as a snack on their own.
Nutritional value
Nutritional benefits beyond hydration
While hydration is important, both apples and pears offer more than just water content.
Apples are rich in antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body.
Pears provide dietary fiber that promotes digestion and gut health.
Including either fruit in your diet can offer you these nutritional benefits, along with hydration.
Choice factors
Choosing between apples and pears for hydration
When choosing between apples and pears for hydration, consider personal taste preferences and dietary needs.
If you prefer a slightly sweeter taste with more vitamin C, go for apples.
If you want more fiber with your hydration, pears would be a better option.
Both fruits offer great hydration benefits, adding to your overall nutrition.